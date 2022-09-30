Trial date set for Kentucky nurse charged in patient's murder

A former Kentucky nurse accused of killing a patient will go to trial June 12, 2023, Lexington Herald Leader reported Sept. 30.

Eyvette Hunter, RN, was indicted in the death of James Morris, 97, on Aug. 23, and her nursing license was suspended. Ms. Hunter was fired by Baptist Health Lexington on April 30 but continued to work as a travel nurse at a Lexington-based UK HealthCare hospital until her Aug. 23 arrest. She pleaded not guilty to the charge Sept. 2.

A Fayetteville Circuit Court judge granted Ms. Hunter a $50,000 bond reduction and denied that she be required to wear an ankle monitor due to her lack of criminal history and low flight risk rating.