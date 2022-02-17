Physician accused of repeatedly striking patient at Florida hospital

A physician has been arrested and charged with battery after allegedly repeatedly striking an unresponsive patient at UF Health Leesburg (Fla.) Hospital, Leesburg-News reported Feb. 16.

Police arrested Onyekachi Nwabuko, MD, after meeting with hospital staff members. Two registered nurses and an ER technician told police they witnessed Dr. Nwabuko batter the unconscious woman. They said the physician repeatedly slapped the patient with her own hand, according to the report.

A hospital staff member acknowledged to police that dropping a patient's hand over their face is a common practice to verify a patient's unconscious state. The staff member told police that Dr. Nwabuko applied more pressure to the strikes as the patient was attempting to resist. A nurse allegedly had to intervene to stop the physician from striking the patient.

The patient told police she came to the ED for help in a semi-unconscious state. She said Dr. Nwabuko mocked her and accused her of faking her condition. Police noted bruising to the patient's eye.

Dr. Nwabuko was arrested and charged with three counts of battery. He was released after posting bond, according to the report.



"At UF Health, we are committed to providing a safe, secure environment to our patients, their families and visitors while delivering quality medical care services," the health system said in a statement to News 6. "We are actively cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation, which involves an independent physician who is not employed by UF Health."