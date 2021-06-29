Oncologist sues Health First over firing

An oncologist fired by Health First in June is disputing the circumstances around his termination in a lawsuit against the Rockledge, Fla.-based health system.

On June 14, Health First fired Simon Vinarsky, MD, an oncologist with medical privileges at the system's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla., for more than 15 years. In his lawsuit, filed June 23 in a Florida circuit court, Dr. Vinarsky claimed that his firing followed allegations of aggressive behavior toward other employees and negative feedback from patients, which he disputes. Dr. Vinarsky also claimed that complaints he made about the health system's EHR and upper management contributed to his firing.

Many of the alleged events took place years before his new employment agreement renewal was signed April 1, according to the lawsuit.

"If these matters were real issues that affected Dr. Vinarsky's employment, these alleged reasons for termination for cause would have been addressed prior to Dr. Vinarsky's [employment agreement] renewal with Health First," the lawsuit alleges. Health First "did not follow its own policies and procedures" and breached Dr. Vinarsky's employment agreement by firing him "without cause," according to the lawsuit.

In an emailed statement to Becker's, a Health First spokesperson said the system "will defend itself against Dr. Vinarsky's frivolous lawsuit."

"It is unfortunate Dr. Vinarsky's behaviors necessitated his employment termination for cause on June 14, 2021, however Health First is unwavering in its commitment to deliver dignified care for all who turn to us in their time of need," the statement read. "During Dr. Vinarsky's employee corrective action process, his attitude and actions towards patients and staff were addressed with him and he acknowledged his actions needed to change as they created a toxic work-atmosphere."