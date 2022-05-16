Nurse fired for allegedly reporting questionable patient deaths sues Iowa hospital

A former nurse at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, is suing the hospital for retaliation, alleging she was fired in November after raising concerns about questionable patient deaths, fraudulent billing, and the manipulation of patient outcomes for stronger statistics, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported May 13.

Cynthia Tener, RN, former director of the hospital's cardiovascular service line, is suing MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center; Mercy Health Services-Iowa; and Trinity Health for alleged retaliation in violation of public policy and the federal False Claims Act. She seeks unspecified damages from MercyOne and its affiliates.

At the heart of the lawsuit are alleged practice concerns involving Giovanni Ciuffo, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon. Among Ms. Tener's allegations include a case in which a patient died shortly after a surgery performed by Dr. Ciuffo. According to the lawsuit, the physician "had cut open a patient in the operating room without the other treating physicians present and then failed to follow the surgical plan to which he, the other physicians and the patient had previously agreed."

Ms. Tener claims other employees also raised concerns about Dr. Ciuffo performing unsafe add-on procedures during surgeries and lying to patients about their expected outcomes. The lawsuit claims the physician had an abnormally high patient mortality rate.

Dr. Ciuffo would allegedly keep patients with little to no chance for recovery alive via ventilators, heart pumps and feeding tubes for at least 30 days after a surgery to maintain patient-outcome statistics. After 30 days, the lawsuit alleges patients were withdrawn from "artificial life-sustaining measures" and would die naturally so their deaths wouldn't be recorded as adverse outcomes in a national registry maintained by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

In a statement sent to Becker's, a spokesperson said, "MercyOne stands by our cardiac services program, and our commitment to safe, quality care is steadfast. We are dedicated to the fair and valued treatment of our colleagues, physicians and providers as this is central to our values at MercyOne. As this is now an active legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment."

Dr. Ciuffo told the Iowa Capital Dispatch he was unaware of the lawsuit and could not comment further until he looked into it. The Iowa Board of Medicine has no record of disciplinary action against him, the news outlet reports.

Two nurses allegedly filed an internal complaint against Dr. Ciuffo in October 2021, claiming he falsely documented having provided lidocaine to a patient during a wound treatment. The hospital later investigated Ms. Tener and placed her on suspension Nov. 3, 2021, for creating a "toxic work environment." She was fired days later.





