New York hospital suspends nurse accused of stealing from COVID-19 patient

Staten Island University Hospital in New York City suspended a nurse who faces charges for allegedly stealing a credit card from a hospitalized COVID-19 patient, according to CNN.

Danielle Conti, RN, was charged with grand larceny, petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. The New York Police Department charged Ms. Conti with stealing and using the credit card of Anthony Catapano, who was hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital. Mr. Catapano died of COVID-19 complications April 12.

Surveillance footage suggests she may have used the card to buy gas and groceries.

Staten Island University Hospital spokesperson Christian Preston told CNN that Ms. Conti "has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges." He added that the hospital is "working closely with the law enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation."

Ms. Conti has worked at the hospital since 2007.

