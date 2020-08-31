Man charged with impersonating police officer at UPMC Hanover Hospital

A man was charged with impersonating a police officer at UPMC Hanover (Pa.) Hospital, according to the York Daily Record.

On Aug. 19, George Calvin King III, allegedly entered UPMC Hanover's emergency room dressed in a uniform shirt and stated he was a police officer. A hospital employee reported a suspicious person to police.

The employee said she recognized Mr. King as a previous ER visitor, according to documents cited by the Record.

Police charged Mr. King Aug. 24. He faces one count of impersonating a public servant.

