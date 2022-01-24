Judge clears path for discrimination lawsuit against Mount Sinai

Four former and current employees of New York-based Mount Sinai have the green light from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to bring a lawsuit alleging age, sex and race discrimination against the health system. Although federal Judge Vernon Broderick granted the system's motion to dismiss four of the case's original plaintiffs, four plaintiffs are allowed to sue, according to a Jan. 14 ruling.

The case was filed in April 2019 and involves eight former and current employees of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health, according to a Jan. 24 news release emailed to Becker's. The employees sued Mount Sinai Health System; Dennis Charney, MD, dean of the Icahn School of Medicine; Prabhjot Singh, MD, PhD, former director of the Arnhold Institute; and two managers under Singh’s supervision, Bruno Silva and David Berman.

The plaintiffs allege that while Dr. Singh was director of the Arnhold Institute, he disparaged, discriminated against and demoted employees — predominantly female employees older than 40 — and hired younger male friends and acquaintances. The lawsuit also claims Dr. Charney engendered a discriminatory culture that allowed Dr. Singh to thrive.

The four plaintiffs who had their claims dismissed are seeking grounds to appeal.