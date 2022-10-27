Iowa man arrested after threatening gun violence at South Dakota hospital

A man from Granville, Iowa, was arrested Oct. 26 after threatening gun violence toward Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Hospital, CBS affiliate KELO reported.

Ryan Betcke, 60, has been charged with making terroristic threats after calling the hospital and threatening to shoot employees with an AK-47, according to the news station.

"On Tuesday, a patient from Iowa made a threatening phone call to employees at Sanford’s main campus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota," Andy Munce, vice president of operations at Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, said in a statement to Becker's.

"Sanford Security worked closely with local law enforcement in Sioux Falls and Iowa to ensure the safety of our patients, residents, visitors and employees," the statement read. "Appropriate safety measures were taken by Sanford and the individual was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Because the individual who made the threat was not on or near our property, we did not go into lockdown."

Sanford Health has a security officer in place 24/7, according to Mr. Munce.