Former Baptist Health nurse pleads not guilty in death of patient 

A nurse accused of killing an elderly patient at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) by intentional "medical maltreatment" pleaded not guilty Sept. 2, ABC affiliate WTVQ36 reported.

Eyvette Hunter, RN, was indicted in the death of James Morris, 97, on Aug. 23, and her nursing license was suspended.

Ms. Hunter was fired by Baptist Health Lexington on April 30 but continued to work as a travel nurse at a Lexington-based UK HealthCare hospital until her Aug. 23 arrest. The hospital immediately released her from her duties after learning of the suspension and indictment, officials said in a statement.

Prosecutors filed a motion requesting a court order to search Ms. Hunter's cell phone, NBC affiliate Lex18 reported Sept. 2. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.