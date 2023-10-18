Ex-hospital workers admit to stealing $175K worth of medical supplies

Two former employees of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis admitted to stealing more than $175,000 worth of supplies from the hospital, according to Fox News affiliate WHBQ-TV.

Security cameras recorded Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone packing hospital supplies into a garbage can and storing it in the back of a truck.

Six BioGlue syringes, 20 Gelport Mini Advance Access, 94 Staple Reloads and two Coseal Sealants were found in the truck, according to court records. Two Gelport Laparoscopic Systems, 28 Surgiflo Hemostatic Matrix Kits and eight Floseal Hemostatic Matrix Kits — all worth about $400 each — were also discovered.

Mr. Bundick and Mr. Legrone have been charged with theft of property.