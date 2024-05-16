DOJ moves to ease marijuana restrictions

The Justice Department on May 16 issued a proposed rule to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III controlled substance, emphasizing its currently accepted medical uses.

At present, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I substance alongside drugs such as heroin and LSD. If finalized, the rule would move the drug to the same classification as prescription medications such as ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone, according to The Washington Post. The rule would not legalize marijuana federally.

President Joe Biden first requested HHS and the U.S. Attorney General review marijuana's classification in October 2022. In August 2023, HHS recommended that the Drug Enforcement Administration reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III substance, finding it poses less risk than other Schedule I substances. The recommendation cited an FDA analysis, which found "some credible scientific support" for the use of marijuana to treat pain, anorexia and nausea and vomiting.

President Joe Biden publicly endorsed the Justice Department's move to reclassify marijuana in a video posted May 16 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Once the proposed rule is published in the Federal Registrar, the public will have 60 days to comment.