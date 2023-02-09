Chicago man charged for punching four hospital nurses

A Chicago man was charged with four counts of aggravated battery after he allegedly punched four nurses, Fox32 reported Feb. 8.

On Feb. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., Ehab Allababidi went to Park Ridge, Ill.-based Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in the hospital room, he allegedly became violent and punched the attended nurse multiple times. Three other nurses tried to restrain Mr. Allababidi, and he allegedly attacked them as well.

Hospital security staff eventually restrained him. The four nurses were taken to the emergency room and treated for their injuries.

Mr. Allababidi was released from the hospital and turned over to Park Ridge police. He is being held while waiting for a bond hearing.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to the hospital and will update this story if more information becomes available.