Arizona physician indicted in decade-long billing fraud case

A jury returned a 50-count indictment against an Arizona physician relating to an alleged $50 million fraudulent healthcare billing scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 22.

Prosecutors allege that Linh Cao Nguyen, MD, engaged in a decade-long false billing scheme through his multispecialty medical practice that mainly treated patients in their homes or living facilities.

Prosecutors say Dr. Nguyen submitted false claims to insurers for medical services that were not medically necessary, were not actually performed, were billed at a higher complexity than the care provided or were billed as if a physician rendered the service when it was not rendered by a physician.

According to the Justice Department, Dr. Nguyen billed Medicare about $50 million during the time frame of the indictment and was reimbursed about $33 million from the claims.

Prosecutors also claim that Dr. Nguyen falsified medical records to conceal the alleged fraudulent billing.

The particular charges against Dr. Nguyen are healthcare fraud, false statements relating to a healthcare matter and aggravated identity theft.