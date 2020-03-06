9 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From the federal government suing Mallinckrodt to a nursing home chain settling false billing allegations, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. UPMC Susquehanna medical records snooping case continues

A judge refused to dismiss a claim against Williamsport, Pa.-based UPMC Susquehanna that holds the health system liable after an employee went snooping on a co-worker's medical record.

2. 2 Connecticut physicians settle false claims allegations for $4.9M

Husband-and-wife physician partners Crispin Abarientos, MD, and Antonieta Abarientos, MD, agreed to pay $4.9 million to resolve false claims allegations involving fraudulent prescription claims and double-billing.

3. Mallinckrodt sued, underpaid hundreds of millions in Medicaid rebates, US says

The U.S. Justice Department is suing Mallinckrodt, alleging the drugmaker knowingly underpaid Medicaid hundreds of millions of dollars.

4. Tufts Medical Center reaches federal settlement on disability protections

Tufts Medical Center in Boston settled with the federal government to resolve a compliance review under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

5. Nursing home chain settles false billing allegations for $9.5M

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Diversicare Health Services agreed to pay a $9.5 million settlement to resolve improper billing allegations for Medicare rehabilitation therapy services.

6. Judge changes mind, orders release of Seattle Children's mold records

A judge who had previously ruled in favor of Seattle Children's Hospital's request to seal records concerning recurrent mold issues changed his mind, ruling that health department files must be publicly released.

7. Supreme Court to hear ACA challenge, likely this fall

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed at its Feb. 28 conference to hear the latest challenge to the ACA.

8. Dismissed hospital worker blames firing on former CEO's brewery

A former Minnesota community hospital employee is accusing the hospital of firing her in retaliation for sharing concerns about the name of a brewery owned by the family of the former hospital CEO.

9. Novartis employee says she was fired for pointing out incorrect data on eye drug

A former Novartis employee says she was fired for encouraging Novartis to correct false data about its eye drug, Beovu.

