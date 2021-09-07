7 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a Pittsburgh-based health system facing false claims allegations to a San Francisco-based system reaching a final settlement in an antitrust case, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Ohio hospital doesn't have to give ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment, judge says

West Chester (Ohio) Hospital doesn't have to use ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a judge ruled Sept. 6, according to NBC News. The ruling reverses a previous court order requiring the hospital to administer the anti-parasite drug, which the FDA has warned against using to treat COVID-19.

2. Feds file false claims suit against UPMC

The U.S. Justice Department filed a False Claims Act complaint against Pittsburgh-based UPMC, its physician practice group and the chair of its department of cardiothoracic surgery.

3. 48 hospitals lose legal challenge over DSH payments

A district court judge ruled against 48 hospitals that sued HHS over a change in how it determined disproportionate share hospital payments.

4. Sutter Health's $575M antitrust settlement is final

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo granted final approval of Sutter Health's $575 million antitrust settlement Aug. 27.

5. U of Iowa hospital workers suing over alleged pay delays request ruling in their favor

Workers accusing Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of failing to pay wages and overtime in a timely manner are asking a judge to end the dispute and issue a ruling in their favor.

6. Sutter Health to pay $90M to resolve false claims allegations days after reaching antitrust settlement

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and several of its affiliates will pay $90 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by submitting inaccurate information about Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.



7. Massachusetts hospital sued over February ransomware attack after paying hackers to restore data

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital after the system fell victim to a ransomware attack in February.