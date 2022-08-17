6 recent hospital lawsuits

From a health system accused of wage theft to a hospital sued over data sharing, here are the latest hospital lawsuits making headlines.

1. Union accuses Providence of wage theft

Members of the Oregon Nurses Association filed a class-action lawsuit alleging wage theft by Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

2. Former workers at closed Arizona hospital sue, allege they're due unpaid wages

Former employees of the now-closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., filed a class-action lawsuit alleging they were not paid for accrued time off upon termination.

3. Northwestern Memorial Hospital sued over data sharing

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Meta, Facebook and Instagram were named in a lawsuit filed Aug. 10 accusing the hospital of sharing sensitive patient health data with the social media companies.

4. West Virginia hospital, retirees settle class-action benefits lawsuit for $5.7M

A federal judge granted preliminary approval Aug. 10 of a $5.7 million settlement between Huntington, W.Va.-based Cabell Huntington Hospital and 211 retirees who accused the provider of reneging on healthcare benefit promises.

5. Workload expectations at core of nurses' lawsuit against University of Michigan

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association are accusing the University of Michigan of unlawfully refusing to negotiate over nurses' workloads in its bargaining with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council.

6. Nurses sue AdventHealth over active shooter drill they thought was real

Two AdventHealth nurses at an emergency room in Ocala, Fla., are suing the hospital over a training session that included a simulated active shooter exercise that trainees were not informed was part of a drill.