4 recent provider self-disclosed fraud settlements

Four providers settled self-reported fraud claims in May, according to the HHS Office of the Inspector General:
- Amita Health Mercy Medical Center (Aurora, Ill.) and Amita Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center (Chicago) agreed to pay more than $6.2 million after self-disclosing the hospitals submitted claims to Medicare Part A for inpatient psychiatric admissions that were not medically necessary.
- Corridor Anesthesia (Laurel, Md.) agreed to pay more than $1.1 million after self-reporting that it submitted claims to federal healthcare programs for services provided by certified registered nurse anesthetists who were not authorized to bill for their services on behalf of Corridor.
- St. John’s Riverside Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.) and Jacksonville-Fla.-based wound care provider Healogics agreed to pay more than $426,000 after self-reporting that Healogics employees caused the hospital to submit claims for excessive units of hyperbaric oxygen treatment to federal healthcare programs.
- NorthShore University Health System (Evanston, Ill.) agreed to pay more than $262,000 after self-reporting that it employed someone it knew, or should have known, was excluded from participating in federal healthcare programs.