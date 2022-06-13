4 recent provider self-disclosed fraud settlements

Four providers settled self-reported fraud claims in May, according to the HHS Office of the Inspector General:

Amita Health Mercy Medical Center (Aurora, Ill.) and Amita Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center (Chicago) agreed to pay more than $6.2 million after self-disclosing the hospitals submitted claims to Medicare Part A for inpatient psychiatric admissions that were not medically necessary.

Corridor Anesthesia (Laurel, Md.) agreed to pay more than $1.1 million after self-reporting that it submitted claims to federal healthcare programs for services provided by certified registered nurse anesthetists who were not authorized to bill for their services on behalf of Corridor.

St. John’s Riverside Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.) and Jacksonville-Fla.-based wound care provider Healogics agreed to pay more than $426,000 after self-reporting that Healogics employees caused the hospital to submit claims for excessive units of hyperbaric oxygen treatment to federal healthcare programs.