From a group suing to halt a proposed hospital acquisition to a New York hospital accusing the state of depriving it of more than $1 billion in aid, here are 10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements and legal developments that Becker's has reported since Nov. 22:

1. A group opposing Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System's planned acquisition of Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to halt the transaction.

2. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is the latest system to face a class action lawsuit over allegations that it allowed Facebook's third-party tracking technology to access private patient information.

3. A breast surgeon at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, filed a lawsuit against the health system, alleging its potential sale to General Catalyst could jeopardize her eligibility for federal student loan forgiveness.

4. A former director of medical staff services at Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System is suing the system, claiming her termination was retaliation for whistleblowing.

5. State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health agreed to pay $1.8 million in a proposed settlement following a lawsuit alleging the health system used tracking software to share private patient information with tech companies for marketing purposes.

6. The Regents of the University of California, the governing board that oversees the University of California system, reached a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging medical battery and negligence that was brought forth by a patient's family after the patient was injected mistakenly with a chemical substance instead of local anesthesia.

7. A federal judge dismissed a class-action data breach lawsuit against Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health over a 2022 cyberattack.

8. A former pharmacy technician at Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital filed a lawsuit accusing the hospital of firing her in retaliation for reporting unsafe medication compounding practices.

9. The former chief of cardiology at Trinity Health Muskegon (Mich.) Hospital accused the hospital of firing him for reporting alleged unnecessary surgeries.

10. East Meadow, N.Y.-based Nassau University Medical Center is filing a lawsuit against New York, accusing the state of "longstanding violations of federal Medicaid law that deprived the hospital of more than $1 billion in aid."