10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From Mount Sinai facing another speed bump in its attempt to close Beth Israel hospital to 17 HCA Florida hospitals suing UnitedHealthcare, here are 10 healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements, and developments that Becker's has reported since Feb. 20:

1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the health system used its market power to charge supracompetitive rates to major insurers, which resulted in higher premiums for members.

2. A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses 11 hospitals, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and a matching service of attempting to suppress wages for pharmacy residents.

3. A New York appellate court judge issued a new temporary stay halting New York City-based Mount Sinai from closing its Beth Israel hospital — a move that comes just days after the health system set a new closure date.

4. Aetna and Optum agreed to settle a nearly decade-long class action lawsuit that accused the companies of improperly charging administrative fees as medical expenses.

5. Stockton, Calif.-based Dameron Hospital agreed to a $650,000 settlement for a class-action lawsuit over a 2023 cyberattack.

6. Walgreens agreed to pay $595 million to settle a legal dispute with Everly Health Solutions, formerly known as PNWHealth, over COVID-19 testing services.

7. Members of Los Angeles-based Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center's medical staff filed a lawsuit against the hospital for alleged misconduct.

8. Washington, D.C.-based Psychiatric Institute of Washington — part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services — is accused of systematically committing patients without medical necessity to maximize insurance payments.

9. Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center plans to make $13.5 million in cybersecurity improvements as part of a settlement agreement over a 2023 data breach.

10. Seventeen HCA hospitals in Florida are suing UnitedHealthcare for allegedly underpaying them for emergency care provided to its ACA members.







