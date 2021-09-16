Zai Lab expands into Massachusetts biotech hub

Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company Zai Lab is ramping up its U.S. operations with a Cambridge, Mass., office, the company said Sept. 16.

The new office will be the U.S. headquarters for Zai's business development, alliance management, legal and governance functions. Zai has previously established a U.S. facility in San Francisco.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the U.S. by opening a new Zai Lab office in Cambridge," Zai Lab Chair and CEO Samantha Du said. "We recognize the importance of being in the center of this vibrant and entrepreneurial scientific community, working alongside others who are committed to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of patients."