Vanderbilt University Medical Center innovation lead joins AI initiative

Naomi Diaz -

Peter Embí, MD, senior vice president for research and innovation at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is joining the National Academy of Medicine's three-year AI-based initiative. 

The initiative, which will be composed of 21 health, technology, research and bioethics leaders, will aim to produce a code of conduct for the development and use of AI in health, medical care and health research, according to a June 27 press release from the health system. 

The initiative comes at a time where there are few guidelines facilitating the governance standards for the development and application of AI within the healthcare industry.

