States ranked from most to least innovative

The U.S. ranks third on the Global Innovation Index, a designation certain states have contributed toward more than others, according to rankings released March 23 by personal finance site WalletHub.

To determine its ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 22 metrics of innovation-friendliness, including share of STEM professionals, research and development spending per capita and tech company density.

Here are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked from most to least innovative:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Massachusetts

3. Washington

4. Maryland

5. Colorado

6. Virginia

7. California

8. Delaware

9. New Hampshire

10. Utah

11. Oregon

12. New Mexico

13. New Jersey

14. Michigan

15. Connecticut

16. Texas

17. Idaho

18. Florida

19. North Carolina

20. Arizona

21. Minnesota

22. New York

23. Pennsylvania

24. Rhode Island

25. Vermont

26. Georgia

27. Wyoming

28. Illinois

29. Wisconsin

30. Indiana

31. Ohio

32. South Carolina

33. Alaska

34. Missouri

35. Alabama

36. Montana

37. Nevada

38. Kansas

39. Maine

40. Hawaii

41. Tennessee

42. Oklahoma

43. Kentucky

44. Iowa

45. South Dakota

46. Nebraska

47. Arkansas

48. West Virginia

49. North Dakota

50. Louisiana

51. Mississippi