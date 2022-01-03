Onera Health launches wearable biomedical chip

Onera Health has introduced a wearable biosignal sensor hub that will debut at the CES 2022 technology conference Jan. 5-8.

The Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip, announced in a Jan. 3 press release, is a multichannel sensor with integrated data processing, power management and interfacing features.

The chip is designed for an array of wearable health applications and devices. 

Onera claims the chip will be able to offer many solutions and opportunities for innovation in the medical, wellness and fitness fields.

