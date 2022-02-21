MyMichigan Health expands 'hospital at home': 5 things to know

MyMichigan Health became the 84th health system in the country to offer a CMS-approved "hospital-at-home" program, the Midland-based system said Feb. 18.

MyMichigan piloted its hospital-at-home program in February 2021 to care for COVID-19 patients. In May 2021, the program expanded to include patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia and sepsis.



The health system is planning to include heart failure patients in the program and extend coverage to all regions within its service area, Pankaj Jandwani, MD, MyMichigan's chief innovation officer, said in a news release.



Staff members across MyMichigan's emergency departments, virtual care teams and home care teams determine which patients would benefit from the hospital-at-home program and work collaboratively to coordinate their care plan.



The program includes remote patient monitoring, virtual visits and collaboration with a patient’s primary care provider.



MyMichigan’s hospital-at-home program already exceeded its initial goal to care for more than 50 patients by June 30, 2022. Sixty-six patients have received care from the program as of Feb. 18.