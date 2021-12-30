Movano creates smart ring health tracker

Movano, a health-focused technology company, is creating its first health product, the Movano Ring, and is touting it to be the "most affordable health device" yet, according to Forbes.

The Movano Ring will make its debut at the CES 2022 technology conference Jan. 5-8 and will contain fitness sensors that track activity, sleep, heart rate, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen and other metrics.

Movano also intends to bring noninvasive blood glucose monitoring solutions to the market. Forbes reports that the company is using radio frequency waves to analyze changes in blood glucose.

The ring does not have FDA clearance, but Movano is conducting trials to get its approval.