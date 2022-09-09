Michigan Medicine to launch new online talent management platform

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is partnering with AI-powered Cornerstone to develop an online talent management platform.
The new talent management platform, dubbed Cornerstone Learning, is set to launch in November, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The new platform will replace Michigan Medicine's current platform MLearing.
The new platform will bring the following enhancements to the health system:
- A user-friendly interface that makes it easier for employees to search for learning content and to see and manage their progress toward goals, and for managers to assign and track learning assessments to members of their teams.
- A cloud-based system that allows employees to access content from any device.
- More learning resources from outside companies that will provide employees with more access to professional and personal growth opportunities.