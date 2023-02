Transcend Therapeutics, a biotech company focusing on mental health treatment, raised $40 million in series A financing.

The company works to develop psychedelic drugs that could be used in the treatment of PTSD. Transcend will use the funding to launch clinical trials, according to a Feb. 23 Transcend news release.

Alpha Wave Global and Integrated Investment Partners led the financing round, bringing the company's total raised to $42 million.