Medtech company spun out of Northwestern raises $10.5M

Rhaeos, a medical device company spun out of Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University, raised $10.5 million in series A financing.

The company will use the new financing to support the in-hospital launch of the FlowSense shunt monitor, a thermal sensor that monitors shunt function in people with hydrocephalus. Additionally, the funding will be used to accelerate an at-home version of FlowSense, according to a Feb. 16 Rhaeos news release.

The Steele Foundation for Help led the financing round, bringing the company's total raised to more than $18 million.

In 2021, the company was part of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's innovation accelerator for medtech companies.