Ken Frazier, former Merck CEO, joins digital health company

Ken Frazier, the former CEO of Merck, is joining digital health company Transcarent as the chair of the board.

Mr. Frazier currently serves as the chair of General Catalyst's Health Assurance Initiatives. Transcarent works to connect patients with care through a web platform, according to a Feb. 21 Transcarent news release.

"I'm not sure there is a problem more pressing than the accessibility and affordability of health and care to the average American worker," Mr. Frazier said. "Having run one of the largest companies in the country, I can tell you that the continued rapid escalation of healthcare costs will squeeze out other critical investments we need to make in this country, from infrastructure and innovation for businesses to education and national security for the U.S. government."