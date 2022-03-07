DocGo unveils nation's 1st all-electric, zero-emissions ambulance

Mobile healthcare company DocGo has launched a fleet of all electric, zero emissions ambulances, the first registered in the nation.

The fleet adds to the existing hybrid vehicles DocGo has and pushes the company towards its goal of having an all-electric fleet by 2032, according to a March 3 news release. The new ambulances' pollution levels are one-tenth that of a standard gasoline vehicle and also require lower fuel and maintenance costs, potentially reducing the cost of patient care.

To celebrate the first patient transported in an electric ambulance, DocGo will host a a ceremony in New York City with a partner hospital to be decided