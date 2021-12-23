AI can help identify fractures on X-rays more efficiently, study shows

A new study published Dec. 21 in the journal Radiology says an AI algorithm can help physicians interpret X-rays after injury or fracture.

The algorithm, called BoneView, was created by French company Gleamer and is designed to detect X-rays that are positive for fractures, flagging them so radiologists can prioritize reading patients with X-ray fractures first, according to the report.

The algorithm was tested on 480 patients and was able to shorten the average reading time by 6.3 seconds per examination.

The AI assistant also improved sensitivity, specificity of fracture detection and reduced "missed" fractures by 29 percent, authors of the study said in Radiology.