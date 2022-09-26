CDC drops universal masking guideline for healthcare workers

Mariah Taylor -

The CDC dropped its universal masking guideline for healthcare workers after a weeklong slowdown in COVID-19 hospitalizations and nursing home infections nationwide, CBS News reported Sept. 23.

The change is one of the final sets of revisions to overhaul recommendations for COVID-19 since August. The CDC says healthcare facilities should still rely on its original "Community Transmission" benchmarks. This means over a quarter of counties nationwide can choose not to require masking in their facilities. 

Masking is still recommended, especially during situations such as an outbreak or when caring for immunocompromised patients.

