Northwell hospital nurses vote to unionize

Nurses at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital have voted to join the New York State Nurses Association, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

The Nov. 20 vote affects 677 nurses at Huntington and comes after about a year of organizing efforts.

Huntington nurse Liliana Perez, RN, said in the release: "We have received overwhelming support from NYSNA nurses over the last few months and are so proud to be joining them. With New York's largest and strongest union for registered nurses behind us, we know anything is possible."

Northwell Health issued the following statement to Becker's: "Huntington Hospital thanks our registered nurses who participated in the representation election. The ballots were counted, and as a result of the election, our RNs will be represented by the New York State Nurses Association.

"It is now time to come together and move forward as we deliver outstanding care to the communities that we are privileged to serve. The hospital looks forward to continuing our important work caring for patients, together, as we have always done."

NYSNA now represents 3,600 members across six Northwell facilities. The union said its newest members at Huntington will focus on securing a contract aimed at improving working conditions and enhancing patient care.