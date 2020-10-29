McLaren Flint nurses prepare to strike Nov. 5

McLaren Flint (Mich.) hospital nurses are set to strike Nov. 5 if an agreement is not reached with management, according to the union that represents them.

AFSCME Local 875, which represents about 1,000 nurses at McLaren Flint, told Becker's the union issued a strike notice to McLaren Flint over issues such as staffing and safety during the pandemic.

"We put our health and safety on the line here at work, go above and beyond caring for our community and worry about what we may bring home to our families during this pandemic," AFSCME Council 25 President Lawrence Roehrig and AFSCME Local 875 President Kelly Indish said via email on behalf of nurses. "Yet McLaren is still overlooking so many safety issues that are putting everyone in the hospital and community at risk."

They contend the hospital is not providing enough ancillary staff, leaving nurses overextended, and expressed concerns that the hospital is not taking COVID-19 safety protocols seriously.

The union has been bargaining with hospital management since May.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to the hospital and will post additional details when available.

