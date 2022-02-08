California lawmakers approve COVID-19 sick pay

California lawmakers on Feb. 7 approved legislation that would require large employers in the state to offer workers up to two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The bill, which still must be approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom, would renew California's sick leave law that expired Sept. 30, 2021.

Under the bill, companies that employ more than 25 employees must offer COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers who can't work or telework because of a COVID-19 shot or booster appointment for themselves or a family member, or who are experiencing symptoms, or caring for a family member experiencing symptoms, related to a COVID-19 infection, vaccine or booster.

The bill requires employees to submit proof of a positive COVID-19 test to receive more than the initial 40 hours of leave and includes a three-day limit to attend a vaccine appointment or recover from any symptoms related to the vaccine, the Times reported.

If signed by Mr. Newsom, the legislation would expire Sept. 30, 2022.