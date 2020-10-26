5 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Oct. 14:

1. Nurses who work at San Francisco's public hospitals and clinics are suing the city, alleging facilities are understaffed and employees are required to work overtime without overtime pay, TV station KPIX reported.

2. Registered nurses at Hartford HealthCare's Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn., reached an agreement with hospital management after a two-day strike that began Oct. 13.

3. Registered nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital authorized their bargaining committee to call a strike.

4. A union of professional healthcare workers launched a public information campaign alleging aggressive collections and lack of safe staffing at Denver area HealthOne hospitals.

5. Nurses at two Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare agreed to contracts with management, averting a joint strike that was set to begin Oct. 16.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.