5 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events since May 19.

1. A union representing 50,000 U.S. healthcare workers protested Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health's plan to lay off 900 employees.

2. More than 700 nurses at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.) authorized their bargaining team to call a strike.

3. Registered nurses at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals in six states revealed plans to protest in a dispute over wages.

4. A state appeals court partially invalidated a preliminary injunction granted to Greenbrae, Calif.-based Marin General Hospital related to a 2019 strike by imaging technicians and engineers.

5. St. Joseph Health Humboldt County and the National Union of Healthcare Workers settled a coercion allegation against the hospital chain.

More articles on human resources:

Geisinger redeploys more than 2,000 employees through in-house developed app

Women get more 'white lies' in performance reviews than men, study finds





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.