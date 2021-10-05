115 San Francisco General workers off schedule pending vaccine status

As of Oct. 4, there were 115 Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital staff members who remained off the schedule and had either reported as unvaccinated against COVID-19 or had not entered a vaccination status, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

"Off the schedule means staff are not to report for work until their status changes — could be until they are vaccinated, for example," said spokesperson Brent Andrew.

Of the 115 staff members who remained off the schedule, 64 had pending exemption requests as of Oct. 4.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is among the healthcare facilities in California where employees had until Sept. 30 to be vaccinated through a one-dose regimen or have their second dose of a two-dose regimen.

Christopher Colwell, MD, chief of emergency medicine at the hospital, said many workers at the hospital chose to get vaccinated because of the mandate, according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

"It pushed a lot of people who were on the fence in the direction of doing that. It set a good precedent for what we are about, which is going to be first and foremost on patient safety. This is ultimately about patient safety," Dr. Colwell told the news station.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is the city's largest public hospital. There are about 3,600 San Francisco Department of Public Health employees at the hospital.