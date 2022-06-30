UofL Health partners with Carroll County Memorial Hospital to boost care access

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health and Carrollton, Ky.-based Carroll County Memorial Hospital have teamed up with two big goals in mind: improving access to care and specialty resources close to home, UofL News reported June 28.

"Reducing barriers to care and increasing access is part of the foundation for UofL Health. This partnership accomplishes both," UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said. "The providers and professionals at Carroll County Memorial Hospital have built a strong legacy of healthcare in the region and we are proud to join the team."

One large barrier identified by CCMH has been transportation, which UofL plans to address.

"I am seeing patients in Carroll County so they can receive care close to home," said Amit Dwivedi, MD, a vascular surgeon with UofL Physicians. "My team will work in collaboration with CCMH's family practice providers to enhance early detection and treatments to decrease the risk for vascular events, like aneurysm and strokes."

The health system also plans to implement telemedicine, a growing enterprise for them, to aid in CCMH's goal to improve access to care.

CCMH detailed areas of concern in a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment and shared plans for change in a Community Health Needs Assessment Priorities and Implementation Strategy.