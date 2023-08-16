Troubled Tennessee hospital selling assets for well below target price

Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, which has been at the center of a long-running dispute with local government, now looks as if it will be selling some of its assets off for just $7.5 million, according to an Aug. 16 filing.

Renovations at hospital facilities in Kingsport and Maryville as well as the construction of new facilities is now likely to lead to a sale led by the bondholders, UMB Bank, as per the filing.

The $7.5 million figure contrasts with previous efforts by the hospital to sell facilities in Maryville for $26.5 million. Blount Memorial has also sought to sell its Springbrook Alcoa facility for $22 million.

Becker's has reached out for comment from the health system.