Pennsylvania behavioral health provider to join St. Luke's University Health Network

Penn Foundation, a behavioral health provider serving 20,000 patients a year, said it's making plans to join the St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa.

Pending approval by state regulators, the partnership will result in Penn Foundation and St. Luke's operating the largest nonprofit network of inpatients and outpatient behavioral health facilities in Eastern Pennsylvania, the foundation said in a Nov. 18 news release.

The healthcare providers said they expect the agreement to be approved in the first quarter of 2021.

"Penn Foundation is fortunate to be well positioned to make this strategic decision for the future health of our community," Penn Foundation CEO Wayne Mugrauer said in the news release. "Joining St. Luke’s University Health Network assures continued regional access to high-quality behavioral healthcare that is fully integrated with general medicine."

Penn Foundation is headquartered in Sellersville, Pa.

