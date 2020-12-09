Oak Street to enter 2 new states

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare patients, will operate in two new states for 2021: Louisiana and South Carolina.

Oak Street announced the expansion Dec. 8. New centers will open in New Orleans and Columbia and Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C. The entries will expand Oak Street's reach to 13 states.

The company is also opening new centers in states in which it already does business. New centers will open in Akron, Ohio, and Raleigh, N.C., early next year.

Oak Street was founded in 2012.

