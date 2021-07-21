MemorialCare JV acquires outpatient provider

MemorialCare, a Fountain Valley, Calif.-based health system, acquired an outpatient physical therapy provider through a joint venture with the Physical Rehabilitation Network.

Through their joint venture, MemorialCare and Physical Rehabilitation Network will acquire Complete Balance Solutions' three outpatient therapy clinics in Southern California. The deal, announced July 21, will grow the joint venture's number of physical therapy centers to 26, with other centers opening by the end of this year.

Laguna Hills, Calif.-based Complete Balance Solutions provides treatment for neurological, vestibular and balance injuries and disorders.