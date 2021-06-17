Illinois' largest physician group expands into Indiana

Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group is set to grow from 700 to 870 physicians under an asset purchase agreement with South Bend (Ind.) Clinic.

The independent medical groups — each the largest in their state — have signed a letter of intent. A spokesperson for DuPage Medical Group did not specify with Becker's when the deal is expected to be complete or disclose further detail.

In a news release, DuPage Medical Group said this marks its "first collaboration across state lines."

DuPage Medical Group was founded in 1999 and has steadily grown its physician ranks throughout the Chicago area by serving as an alternative to hospital employment. The group has more than 100 loca­tions and treats about one-third of DuPage County's population, with upwards of 2 mil­lion patient vis­its each year.

South Bend Clinic, founded in 1916, has 11 locations throughout northern Indiana.

A spokesperson for DuPage Medical Group told Becker's the parties "expect to fully leverage clinical best practices, shared capabilities and infrastructure to create a consistent and distinctive patient experience across both organizations."

DuPage Medical Group will retain its CEO, Steve Nelson, and clinical board chair, Paul Merrick, MD. Kelly Macken-Marble will remain CEO of South Bend Clinic and will join DuPage Medical Group's senior management team as regional CEO. Brad Scott, MD, will remain chair of South Bend's clinical board.