Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals
Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced since Nov. 11:
1. UNC Health closes deal for 12th hospital
Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health became the 12th member of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health under a deal the organizations recently finalized.
2. Bon Secours Mercy Health to sell Toledo children's hospital
Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital will acquire a pediatric hospital from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Jan. 1, 2022, the organizations said Dec. 3.
3. Steward acquires 3 hospitals in Colombia
An international affiliate of Dallas-based Steward Health Care System has acquired three hospitals in Colombia, the system announced Nov. 25.
4. Merger would create 4-hospital system in Southern Illinois
Carbondale, Ill.-based Southern Illinois Healthcare and Harrisburg (Ill.) Medical Center have signed a letter of intent to merge.
5. Norton Healthcare, King's Daughters' Health explore partnership
Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health and Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare signed a letter of intent Nov. 16 to explore a partnership.
6. RWJBarnabas Health to acquire 554-bed hospital
Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., will join West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health under a definitive agreement the organizations entered into Nov. 11.
