Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals

Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced since Nov. 11:

1. UNC Health closes deal for 12th hospital

Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health became the 12th member of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health under a deal the organizations recently finalized.

2. Bon Secours Mercy Health to sell Toledo children's hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital will acquire a pediatric hospital from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Jan. 1, 2022, the organizations said Dec. 3.

3. Steward acquires 3 hospitals in Colombia

An international affiliate of Dallas-based Steward Health Care System has acquired three hospitals in Colombia, the system announced Nov. 25.

4. Merger would create 4-hospital system in Southern Illinois

Carbondale, Ill.-based Southern Illinois Healthcare and Harrisburg (Ill.) Medical Center have signed a letter of intent to merge.

5. Norton Healthcare, King's Daughters' Health explore partnership

Madison, Ind.-based King's Daughters' Health and Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare signed a letter of intent Nov. 16 to explore a partnership.

6. RWJBarnabas Health to acquire 554-bed hospital

Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., will join West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health under a definitive agreement the organizations entered into Nov. 11.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

5 hospital deals challenged by the federal government in 2020

FTC aims to block Hackensack Meridian's acquisition of New Jersey hospital

HonorHealth, FastMed to manage 30 urgent care clinics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.