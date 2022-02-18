Hospital M&A: 6 recent deals

Six deals involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or called off in the last two weeks:

1. FTC, Rhode Island AG will sue to block Lifespan, Care New England merger

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha has denied the application for the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England and said he will join the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit challenging the deal, The Boston Globe reported Feb. 17.

2. Judge orders Tower Health to restart sale of 2 closed hospitals

A Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas judge ordered Tower Health to restart the sale process of two now-shuttered hospitals to a Texas turnaround firm, The Daily Local reported Feb. 14.

3. Prospect to sell Crozer to ChristianaCare

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare plans to acquire Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings after signing a letter of intent.

4. Nonprofit Northern California hospitals to discuss affiliation

Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center and Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a potential affiliation, the Fresno Bee reported Feb. 9.

5. Yale New Haven Health to acquire 2 Connecticut health systems

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System agreed Feb. 10 to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

6. Michigan health system joins Marshfield Clinic

Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Dickinson County Healthcare — a one-hospital system with several clinics — has finalized its affiliation agreement with Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.