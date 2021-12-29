Exela renews, expands PCH Global Cloud services for managed care corporation

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Irving, Texas.-based Exela Technologies has expanded its existing relationship with an unnamed multinational managed care corporation by implementing PCH Global Cloud services for Medicaid programs.

The cloud will manage the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs and will serve as the foundation for add-on services such as claims processing across the country, according to a Dec. 29 press release. 

PCH Global Cloud is said to increase scalability, increase system reliability and help business continuity protections.

