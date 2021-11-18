Adventist Health, Kern Medical partner to expand care in California

Two providers in California's Kern County — Adventist Health Kern County and Kern Medical — said Nov. 16 they have entered a partnership aimed at strengthening the physician network and expanding patient access to care.

Under the partnership, the two healthcare providers will join forces to recruit top talent, create a stronger network for physicians and improve patient care. Together, the new coalition will have more than 30 locations, 4,500 healthcare professionals and more than a 1,000 physicians and physicians-in-training.

"Too many people choose to travel out of Kern County to receive healthcare that they perceive is better than is available in Kern County," said Russell Judd, CEO of Kern Medical. "The current system of care is fragmented and the divided environment of healthcare in Kern County needs to change. Adventist Health and Kern Medical are in a unique position to change the healthcare landscape in Kern County."

Adventist Health Kern County, part of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, has hospitals in the California cities of Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi. Kern Medical is based in Bakersfield.