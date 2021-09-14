AdventHealth breaks ground on 100-bed Palm Coast hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground Sept. 14 on its four-story, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla., according to the Palm Coast Observer.

The 158,000-square-foot hospital, called AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, will house an emergency department, five operating suites, 20 critical care patient rooms and 80 rooms for general medical or surgical care.

AdventHealth also plans to build a 30,000-square-foot medical office building on site.

The project is estimated to cost about $145 million, according to the report.

When the project is complete, AdventHealth will have two hospitals in Palm Coast.

"COVID-19 shed light on the need for every individual to have convenient access to world-class healthcare," said Ron Jimenez, MD, CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, according to the Observer. "We are pleased to strengthen the health of our community by expanding our state-of-the-art emergency, inpatient and outpatient care in Flagler County."