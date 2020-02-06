Virginia hospital's only neurologist abruptly departs

The only neurologist practicing at Onancock, Va.-based Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital abruptly left his post this week, reports the Eastern Shore Post.

Robert Paschall, DO, worked at the hospital's Riverside Eastern Shore Physicians and Surgeons practice for more than three decades before his departure.

"Like most companies, Riverside does not discuss the reason for the departure of team members," Peter Glagola, a spokesperson for Riverside Shore, said in an emailed statement to the Eastern Shore Post.

Mr. Glagola said the hospital is notifying neurology patients of the staffing change, some of whom received voicemails saying their appointments with Dr. Paschall were canceled for the next day.

Riverside Shore is in the process of hiring an interim neurologist until a permanent replacement is found, Mr. Glagola told the publication.

